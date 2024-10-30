T'gana HC orders govt to form panel to conduct survey for providing OBC quota in local body polls

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to appoint a dedicated commission to conduct a “contemporaneous empirical survey” for providing reservations to OBCs in the local body elections in the state, within two weeks.

The court allowed the writ petition by former MP R Krishnaiah, who sought directions to the government for constituting a dedicated commission in the place of the Backward Class (BC) Commission.

The petitioner said it is imperative for the state government to appoint a dedicated commission, an independent body to achieve the Constitutional Mandate for providing reservations for backward classes in the local body elections.

The petitioner further said that in relation to reservation in local bodies, some States have designated separate Dedicated Commissions in the light of the earlier judgment of the Supreme Court.

The HC on September 10 directed the state government to undertake a contemporaneous empirical survey within three months to come out with recommendations on reservations for Backward Classes in local body elections.

The court had then cited a Supreme Court directive that states must undertake contemporaneous empirical inquiry to identify the "quantum qua" local body or local body specific before earmarking reservations.