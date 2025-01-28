T'gana HC restricts children from movie shows after 11 PM, asks state govt to regulate entry

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) The Telangana High Court has directed the state government and others not to allow children below 16 years to watch movies after 11 PM in theatres before the government takes a decision in that regard.

The court expressed the opinion that children below 16 years should not be permitted to watch late night movie shows after 11 PM in theatres and multiplexes.

It directed the state government to consult all the stakeholders and issue instructions to all concerned for regulating entry of children below 16 years in theatres/multiplexes before 11 AM and after 11 PM.

"Till such decision is taken the respondents shall not allow children below 16 years to watch movies after 11 PM," it said.

The court was on Monday dealing with petitions related to enhancement of ticket prices of Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer' and others.

Counsel for petitioner Vijay Gopal submitted that minors should not be permitted to watch movies during the late hours, as otherwise, it would have adverse impact on their physical and mental health.

The last show in the multiplexes run until 1.30 AM and there are no restrictions in place regulating entry of minors in theatres during late night shows.

He also said the Government should have taken a prompt decision for regulating entry of minors in theatres, more particularly, in view of the unfortunate stampede incident during the benefit show of 'Pushpa -2' in Sandhya Theatre here, which lead to grievous injuries to a minor boy and death of his mother, in December last year. PTI SJR SA