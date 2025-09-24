T'gana HC suspends govt order over ticket price hike for actor Pawan Kalyan starrer 'OG'

Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued an interim order suspending the state government's hike in ticket prices for certain shows of top Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's film 'OG'.

While hearing a writ petition against the government order, the court also directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner not to allow children below the age of 18 as the film has been certified 'A'.

The order issued by the state Home Department had permitted a special 9 pm show on Wednesday with a ticket rate of Rs 800, including GST, and other enhanced prices till October 4.

The petitioner sought declaration of the government's order, issued on September 19 by the Home Department, as arbitrary, illegal and to set aside the same.

The petition also prayed for a direction to prohibit issuance of any such orders by the Home department in the future violating the mandate of Article 246 of Constitution (matter of laws made by parliament and by the legislatures of states) and uphold Article 14 of the Constitution (Equality before law). PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH