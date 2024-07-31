T'gana HC upholds man's death sentence in 5-year-old girl's rape-murder case

Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence awarded by a city court to a man for raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in December 2017.

A Metropolitan Sessions Judge (MSJ) Court in Rangareddy in February 2021 sentenced Dinesh Kumar Dharne (23), a labourer, with capital punishment after he was found guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), IPC section 302 (murder) and other provisions.

Dinesh Kumar Dharne from Madhya Pradesh, had subsequently filed an appeal in the Telangana High Court challenging the MSJ court judgment.

The High Court today dismissed the petition filed by the convict and confirmed the death sentence, Narsingi Police said.

According to prosecution, on December 12, 2017 Dinesh Kumar Dharne on the pretext of providing chocolates took the girl into nearby bushes where he raped and murdered her by hitting her head with a boulder.

He was subsequently arrested. PTI VVK GDK VVK SS