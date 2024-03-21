T'gana: Ice-cream vendor caught on camera for inappropriate act in public, arrested

Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) A roadside ice-cream vendor was arrested after he was caught on camera allegedly masturbating at his pushcart in Warangal district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old man from Rajasthan, who was running a roadside pushcart in Nekkonda mandal of the district, was taken into custody, after a video purportedly showing him engaged in the indecent act in a public place went viral on social media on March 18, a police official said.

Subsequently, the ice cream samples were collected by the Food Inspector and have been sent to the State Food Laboratory in Hyderabad.

