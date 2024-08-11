T'gana: Keyman, his two daughters die after being hit by train

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Three persons including a keyman and his two daughters died after being hit by a passenger train at Gowdavelly Railway station near here on Sunday, when the former tried to rescue his daughters who came on railway track, GRP officials said.

The keyman, aged 38, and his two daughters aged 11 and five died on the spot in the train accident, they said.

"The deceased came there on duty, while conducting duty his both daughters went to the Railway track, on seeing them he rushed there to rescue them, but within seconds the Rayalaseema Express came on the track and hit them," an Inspector of GRP, Secunderabad, said in a statement. PTI VVK VVK SS