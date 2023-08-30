T'gana: Man dies hours after his sister arrives at his home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival

Karimnagar (Telangana), Aug 30 (PTI) In a tragic incident, a man in Peddapalli district passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest hours after his sister arrived at his house to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival, police said on Wednesday.

The wailing woman later tied Rakhi to the wrist of her brother's dead body.

Gouramma reached her brother Chowdary Kanakaiah's house at Dhulikatta village in Peddapalli district on Tuesday to celebrate the festival. Kanakaiah felt happy to see his younger sister. However, he suffered cardiac arrest after some time and passed away, police said. PTI COR SJR SJR KH