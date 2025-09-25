T'gana man held in Mumbai over social media posts promoting animosities between two groups

Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI) A 43-year-old man from Adilabad district of Telangana was on Thursday arrested in Mumbai for allegedly posting messages provoking animosities between two groups and insulting police on a social media platform.

The accused, while working in Tanzania, had posted text and voice messages on an instant messaging app, of which he is an admin, following the arrest of a rowdy-sheeter, which could cause animosities between two groups and also insulting police, a police official said.

A case was registered against the accused in April this year, and it was found that he was living in a foreign country.

Subsequently, police initiated LOC (Look Out Circular) against him and he was detained by immigration authorities at Mumbai International airport on his arrival from Tanzania on Tuesday and handed over to police there.

After being informed about it, a police team from Adilabad went to Mumbai and arrested the accused and brought him to Adilabad, police added. Police seized his passport and two cell phones.