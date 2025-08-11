T'gana minister calls for flexibility to end film workers' strike

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has advised striking Telugu film workers and producers to be flexible in resolving their dispute, which has halted film shootings for about a week.

Reddy held separate meetings with the representatives of workers who are on a strike demanding 30 per cent hike in wages and producers at the Secretariat here.

Reddy expressed hope that an agreement would be reached and that shootings would resume by Wednesday, an official release said.

He announced that a government committee would be formed to address their problems and that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is supportive of improving their living standards, potentially through housing initiatives.

Reddy expressed sympathy with the problems of workers, but said they should understand the difficulties facing producers of small-budget films.

The minister also reiterated the government's aspiration to develop Hyderabad into a 'global film hub'.

Meanwhile, a representative of film workers federation told reporters that the minister assured to take steps to secure a fair wage hike for the workers and hoped that talks on Tuesday would yield a positive result.

Meanwhile, a group of producers of small budget films highlighted the financial difficulties and other problems faced by them.

Damodar Prasad, Secretary of Telugu Film Chamber, told PTI earlier that the workers "unilaterally" decided to work only for producers, who pay them the increased wages though talks were ongoing with the involvement of the labour department.

He had said the Telugu film industry already pays higher wages to union workers than other state film industries.

Alexander, a leader of the workers, had said on August 5 that the hike is not 30 per cent at once, but 10 per cent annually, which is due this year. However, the hike has not been effected since the last four months, he alleged. PTI SJR SJR ROH