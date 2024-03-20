T'gana minister complains to CS on revenue official over phone conversation leak

Hyderabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday said he has complained to the Chief Secretary about a Revenue official allegedly recording his phone conversation.

In an informal chat with mediapersons here, he said the Chief Secretary would act on the matter.

The conversation was reportedly about involving an opposition MLA in official programmes. The conversation has reportedly gone viral.

On the Lok Sabha polls, Prabhakar said the main contest in the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana would be between the Congress and BJP and that the BRS has weakened in the state. PTI SJR GDK SJR SS