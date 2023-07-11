T'gana Minister directs officials to help students from state stuck in rain-hit HP

Hyderabad, Jul 11 (PTI) Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said he has alerted the state government's resident commissioner in Delhi to assist students from the state who are stuck in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh.

Rama Rao said he has received information from some distressed parents that a few students from the state are stuck in Kullu and Manali of Himachal Pradesh.

"Have alerted our Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to assist the students. If anyone needs assistance they can reach out to @TS_Bhavan or @KTRoffice," he tweeted.

Heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh in recent days resulting in extensive damage to roads and a number of people, mostly tourists, were stuck in camps at some places. PTI SJR SJR SS