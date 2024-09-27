T''gana minister Seethakka condemns ED searches at premises of colleague Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Friday condemned the ED searches at the premises linked to state minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and accused the central NDA government of misusing probe agencies.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has been misusing ED and other agencies ever since it came to power to target opposition parties, she alleged.

"We condemn the ED raid at the house of our colleague, minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy which is part of the BJP government using ED and other Constitutional agencies unconstitutionally in its favour," she told PTI videos here.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided multiple premises linked to Srinivas Reddy, who is Revenue Minister, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to an alleged smuggling racket of more than Rs 100 crore. PTI SJR SA