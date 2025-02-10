T''gana minister Venkat Reddy takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday took a holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

He said that he prayed for the welfare of the people of the state and its government.

"Prayed to Gangamma for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Telangana and for our government’s strength to serve the poor," Venkat Reddy said on 'X'. He posted a video of his visit to the Sangam in Prayagraj.

He also said that it was a deep spiritual experience that filled him with devotion just like the crores of pilgrims who participated.

On December 6, 2024, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here and invited him to attend the Maha Kumbh. PTI SJR SJR ADB