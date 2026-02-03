T'gana ministers congratulate CM Reddy for completing Harvard leadership pgm

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Several Telangana ministers and other Congress leaders on Tuesday congratulated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for successfully completing a leadership programme at the prestigious Kennedy School of Harvard University.

Along with the ministers, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan also congratulated the CM at his residence.

They appreciated the CM for completing the six-day leadership course at the prestigious institution.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the ministers and party leaders on the February 11 municipal elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Goud said Congress would win 90 per cent of the municipalities and there is no competition for the party in the urban local body polls.

The reason for the overwhelming support for Congress is the welfare and development programmes of the Revanth Reddy government, he said. PTI SJR SA