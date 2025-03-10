T'gana MLC poll: Cong, CPI candidates file nominations

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) The candidates of ruling Congress and its ally CPI on Monday filed their nominations for elections to the Telangana Legislative Council under MLA quota.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other leaders of Congress and CPI were present on the occasion.
The election to fill five vacancies in the council has been necessitated by the retirement of four sitting BRS MLCs and one AIMIM MLC.
Monday is the last day for filing nominations and polling is slated for March 20.
The AICC on Sunday announced the candidatures of Vijayashanthi, who is a popular actress of yesteryear, Dayakar and Shankar Naik.
Congress allotted one seat to its ally CPI, as part of its electoral alliance understanding. Nellikanti Satyam is the CPI candidate.
In the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly, the Congress has a strength of 65, while the main opposition BRS has 38, though 10 of its MLAs have shifted loyalties to Congress.
The Congress and BRS are expected to win four and one seats, respectively, based on their strength in the Assembly.
The BRS named Sravan Dasoju as its candidate in the MLC election.