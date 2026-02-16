T'gana municipal elections: BJP wins Mayor, dy mayor's posts in Karimnagar

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) BJP's corporators--Kolagani Srinivas and Y Sunil Rao were on Monday elected as Mayor and deputy mayor, respectively in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said the Bharatiya Janata Party has successfully formed the Mayor and the deputy in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, firmly defeating all attempts by Congress and BRS to subvert the democratic verdict.

Rao in a post on 'X' said: "With the BJP at the helm in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, we are committed to transforming the city towards Viksit (developed) Telangana - Viksit Bharat".

Of the total 66 wards in Karimnagar, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the municipal corporation elections, bagging 30, while Congress, BRS, AIMIM, AIFB (All India Forward Block) and independents won 14, 9, 3, 3 and 7 wards respectively.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar is MP from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. PTI VVK GDK VVK SA