T'gana needs over 1.39 lakh MW by 2047 for Cong govt's USD 3 trillion economy target

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Telangana requires 1,39,310 MW of power by 2047 to achieve the Congress government's goal of transforming the state into a USD three trillion economy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Saturday.

The state must register 13 per cent annual economic growth and 10 per cent annual growth in power demand to meet the target, he said.

"Telangana’s economic target — USD 3 trillion GDP by 2047 — requires 13 per cent annual economic growth and 10 per cent annual power demand growth, implying an eight-fold increase in peak demand by 2047," said Vikramarka, who made a presentation on the energy sector.

At a 10 per cent annual rate, the state's power demand is expected to reach 18,826 MW by 2025-26 and would rise to 1,39,310 MW by 2047.

On contracted capacity, he said 24,769.6 MW power would be available in the state by April, 2026.

The government has initiated a 10-year power capacity addition plan (FY25–FY35).

Noting that green energy is a core pillar, he said Telangana will expand solar, wind, and hydel capacity to cut fossil-fuel dependence, reduce costs over time, and support climate sustainability.

Solar energy procurement is being prepared in advance and it will be carried out through a mix of government-built solar assets and Private PPAs.

"The state is seriously planning to meet the energy requirement. We are transparently taking plans forward towards making the state globally competitive," he said.

The government would like to inform investors that energy, water and law and order are assured in the state, he added.