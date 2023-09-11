T'gana people should support BJP as India is leading the world: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Citing the success of the G20 summit, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Monday exhorted the people of Telangana to support the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "raising hopes of the world" through his leadership.

Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was speaking at a BJP event at Sangareddy town near here where Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy was also present.

Modi's leadership was on display at the recently concluded G20 summit, in which leaders of various countries took part, he said.

"When India is leading the world and a capable 'Senapati' (general) like Modi ji is doing the work of raising the hopes of the whole world, my appeal to Telangana people is for all of you to support the BJP in such an 'amrit kaal', he said.

Some prominent persons joined the BJP at the event in Sangareddy town.

The Legislative Assembly elections are expected be held in Telangana by the year end.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said the polls would be held in another 90 days and people should consider whom to vote for.

Voting for the ruling BRS means voting for the family of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and voting for Congress means voting for the family of Sonia Gandhi, he claimed.

He further alleged that public money to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore was looted during the UPA regime.

He called BRS the most "dictatorial" party in the entire country and said it was wealthy.

Noting that the state of Telangana came to be, thanks to the sacrifices and struggle of all sections of society, Reddy said it has now become a "prisoner" of one family.

Claiming that Rao's son was next in line to the post of CM, Reddy sought to know whether Telangana was a "Nizam state" in which the son would succeed the father.

Reddy also spoke of the close ties between AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS.

AIMIM does not sincerely work for the welfare of Muslims, the minister claimed.

Recalling that the Congress MLAs joined BRS (then TRS) a few years ago, he said it would happen in the coming polls.

He urged the electorate to give a chance to BJP to usher in an 'honest' and 'democratic' governance in the state. PTI SJR SJR ROH