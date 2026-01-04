T'gana phone-tapping case: BRS MLC appears before SIT

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) BRS MLC Naveen Rao on Sunday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) here for questioning in connection with the phone-tapping case, police said.

The Hyderabad police, probing the case into the alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime, had issued a notice to the MLC, asking him to appear for questioning.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case, was recently questioned by the SIT.

A suspended DSP of Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among four police officials who have been arrested by Hyderabad police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.

The accused are part of the alleged conspiracy in which they "misused" the resources of SIB for political purposes by putting citizens from different walks of life under surveillance.

Those named as accused in the case along with others had allegedly developed profiles of several persons unauthorisedly and were accused of monitoring them clandestinely and illegally in SIB and using them in a partisan manner to favour a political party at the behest of some persons.