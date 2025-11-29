T'gana plans to meet energy requirements as it aims to make state USD 3 trillion economy: Deputy CM

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the state government is planning to meet the energy requirements as per its goal of making the state a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

Vikramarka, who made a presentation on the energy sector, said the government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's leadership is making determined efforts to make the state a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

"The state is seriously planning to meet the energy requirement. We are transparently taking plans forward towards making the state globally competitive," he told reporters.

The government would like to inform investors that energy, water and law and order are assured in the state, he said. PTI SJR KH