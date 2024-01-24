T'gana plans to take up Musi development project along the lines on Thames river

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government plans to take up the Musi river development project in the city along the lines of the Thames river project in London.

Interacting with British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, the chief minister said he and his team of officials studied the Thames riverfront development project during his recent UK visit.

He also said the development of Musi would be taken up while safeguarding the environment and without damaging natural resources, a state government release said.

Hailing the chief minister's vision and the plans to develop the Musi region, the High Commissioner said they would extend cooperation for promoting skill development and ecotourism in the state, the release said.

The Musi river in the city is currently in bad shape with no proper flow of water and its quality being poor. PTI SJR SJR KH