T'gana polls: AIMIM will win all nine seats, BRS to retain power with good majority: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI) All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday exuded confidence that AIMIM will win all the nine seats in which it is contesting for the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana.

Advertisment

Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is contesting from his Chandrayangutta segment here, also expressed confidence that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would once again win the upcoming elections with a good majority.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, who has been representing the Chandrayangutta segment since 1999 and seeking a sixth consecutive term, told PTI: "I have just started my campaigning and I am confident that people will support me. We are very hopeful that AIMIM will win all the seats that we are contesting. We are hopeful that people will repose confidence in us and elect us".

"As my party leader said, there has to be a third front, you are seeing what is happening here in Telangana state. I am sure that the BRS will come back again with a good majority," Akbaruddin said.

Advertisment

Asaduddin Owaisi on November 3 said his party will put up candidates in nine constituencies for the assembly polls.

AIMIM won seven seats in the 2018 assembly polls in Telangana.

Asaduddin Owaisi has already made an appeal to the people to vote for AIMIM candidates wherever they contest and to BRS in the remaining seats. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH