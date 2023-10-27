T'gana polls: BJP fields Mithun Kumar Reddy from Mahabubnagar assembly constituency

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) The BJP on Friday announced that A P Mithun Kumar Reddy will contest from Mahabubnagar assembly constituency in the November 30 Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana.

The party had announced the first list of 52 candidates on October 22, which included three Lok Sabha MPs. BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is a Lok Sabha member, was among them.

The BJP has also given ticket to its firebrand Hindutva leader T Raja Singh from his Goshamahal seat after revoking his suspension, effected last year for alleged insulting remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The BJP's election committee head in Telangana, Etala Rajender, has been fielded from Huzurabad, a seat the former BRS leader represents in the outgoing assembly. PTI SJR SJR KH