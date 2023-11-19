T'gana polls: BJP prez Nadda holds roadshow in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday held a roadshow here as part his Telangana election campaign in support of the party's candidate from Malkajgiri N Ramchander Rao.

Nadda, accompanied by Ramchander Rao and BJP MP K Laxman, took part in the roadshow in the evening in a campaign vehicle in Malkajgiri.

Nadda also watched the India-Australia World Cup final match at Malkajgiri, known as a mini-India, party sources said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda addressed campaign rallies at Narayanpet and Chevella.

Speaking at the rallies, Nadda said the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana should be sent packing after the upcoming assembly polls and urged the people to elect the saffron party to power. PTI SJR SJR KH