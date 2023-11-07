T'gana polls: BJP's Eatala Rajender files nomination from Gajwel

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday filed nomination from Gajwel Assembly constituency in Telangana where he will take on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rajender was accompanied by Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy when he submitted his nomination to the Returning Officer in Gajwel in Siddipet district.

Rajender and Kishan Reddy held a rally before submitting the nomination.

Speaking to reporters, Rajender said he has been getting enthusiastic response from the electorate in Gajwel.

"It is only the BJP flag that is going to fly high in Gajwel," he said.

Rajender is contesting from Gajwel in addition to his constituency of Huzurabad.

Gajwel is represented by CM KCR in the outgoing Legislative Assembly.

KCR is also contesting from Kamareddy constituency, besides seeking re-election in Gajwel.

Polling to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly would be held on November 30. PTI SJR SJR SS