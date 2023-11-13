T'gana polls: Cash, gold, liquor, 'freebies' worth over Rs 552 crore seized

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor and 'freebies' worth over Rs 552 crore in poll-bound Telangana, since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.

A total of Rs 188.5 crore in cash, 292.7 kg gold, 1,172 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 178.9 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 83 crore, drugs/narcotics valued at Rs 31.2 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 69.6 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Since October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till November 13, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 552.7 crore, it said. The state goes to polls on November 30. PTI VVK VVK ANE