T'gana polls: Cash, gold, liquor, freebies worth over Rs 603 crore seized

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) In a record of sorts, enforcement agencies of the state and the Centre have seized cash, gold, liquor, drugs, freebies worth Rs 603 crore since the release of schedule for the upcoming Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Saturday.

Cash to the tune of Rs 214 crore, gold and other precious metals worth a total of Rs 179 crore, liquor worth over Rs 96 crore, drugs/ narcotics valued at over Rs 34 crore and other items/ freebies worth over Rs 78 crore were seized, it said.

Since the release of the schedule (on October 9) for the ensuing Assembly elections, '1950’ helpline received 1,987 calls. As far as the complaints registered at National Grievance Redressal Service (NGRS) a total of 20,670 complaints were received and out of this 20,301 were resolved, it said.

Through the District Call Centre 4,673 complaints were received and 4,543 were resolved, the release said.

As many as 5,183 complaints were received through c-Vigil and were attended. So far 22,254 permissions were given through Suvidha portal at district/ Constituency levels to candidates/political parties, it said.

The second randomisation of EVMs is conducted at the constituency level in the presence of observers and candidates / their representatives, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SS