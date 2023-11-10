T'gana polls: Cong releases ‘Minority Declaration’, promises Rs 4,000 cr budget for welfare

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) The Telangana Congress has said it would increase the budget up to Rs 4,000 crore annually towards minority welfare, besides conducting the caste census within six months after coming to power, if elected in the November 30 assembly polls.

The "Minority Declaration" released on Thursday, said it will ensure fair reservation for all backward classes including, minorities in jobs, education and government schemes.

Additionally, the Congress promised Rs 1,000 crore per annum to provide subsidised loans to jobless minority youth and women.

Under the Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme, the party said it would provide financial assistance of Rs five lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other minority youths upon completing M.Phil and Ph.D programmes, it said.

The Declaration said a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 for priests of all religions including Imams, Muezzins, Khadims, Pastors and Granthis.

The party promised to establish "Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation" besides conducting special recruitment to fill Urdu medium teachers.

The houseless minority communities will be provided sites and Rs 5 lakh for construction of a house.

Newly wed couples belonging to minority communities will be given Rs 1.6 lakh, the Declaration added. PTI GDK KH