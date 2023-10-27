T'gana polls: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign on Sunday

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign for party candidates in Telangana on Sunday for the November 30 assembly polls.

Advertisment

Kharge would campaign in Sangareddy, Narsapur and Medak constituencies near Hyderabad from 2 PM to 7 PM on October 29, the party said on Friday.

The Congress also said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would participate in a campaign in Tandur, Parigi and Chevella assembly segments on Saturday.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kickstarted the party's campaign by launching a bus yatra 'Vijayabheri Yatra' after offering prayers at the historic Ramappa temple in Mulugu district on October 18. PTI SJR SJR KH