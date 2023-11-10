T’gana polls: Congress promises Rs 20,000 cr annual welfare for BC community

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) The Congress in Telangana promised to spend Rs 20,000 crore annually for the welfare of Backward Communities (BC), amounting to Rs one lakh crore in five years, if voted to power in the November 30 assembly polls.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday unveiled the “BC Declaration” comprising welfare schemes for the BC community, in Kamareddy, about 90 kms from there.

The party promised to increase BC reservations based on caste census and BC Commission report within six months after coming to power.

The Declaration also said the BC quota will be increased to 42 per cent from the existing 23 per cent in local bodies to provide new political leadership positions for them, besides giving 42 per cent reservation in government civil construction and maintenance contracts.

One new “Gurukulm” will be set up in every mandal for BCs on par with Navodaya Vidyalayas and one new degree college will be established in each district, the party promised.

Full fee reimbursement will be done for BC students whose annual income is below Rs three lakh.

Shopping complexes will be constructed in each mandal to provide free shop space for artisanal communities such as barbers, carpenters, washer men and goldsmiths, it said.

The Telangana Congress released “Minority Declaration” on Thursday promising to increase the budget up to Rs 4000 crore annually towards minority welfare, besides conducting caste census within six months after coming to power.

The “Minority Declaration” also said it will ensure fair reservation for all backward classes including minorities in job, education and government schemes. PTI GDK ROH