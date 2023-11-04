T'gana polls: Congress will take away industries to Karnataka if elected: BRS leader Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday said that if Congress gets elected in the November 30 assembly polls in the state, industries in Telangana would be shifted to Karnataka.

Supporting his claim, Rama Rao, who is also Telangana's IT and Industries Minister, read out a letter purportedly written by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to electronics major Foxconn in which the latter allegedly tried to influence the Taiwanese company to shift its proposed manufacturing unit from Telangana to Karnataka.

However, Shivakumar said the letter is fake and an FIR has been lodged in this regard.

Shivakumar in a post on "X" (Formerly Twitter) said: "The letter circulating on social media, saying that I have written a letter to Foxconn groups to relocate the Apple AirPod manufacturing plant from Hyderabad to Bangalore is fake. An FIR has been lodged at the Cybercrime Police Station in this regard." Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, speaking at a lawyers' meeting here, also read out the "letter" in this regard, a release from KTR’s office said.

Rao recalled how the Telangana government held multiple meetings with the heads of Foxconn, after which the company came forward to set up their unit in the state.

He said the company entered into an MoU with the Telangana government in 2022 and will be creating one lakh employment opportunities in the region.

"Bengaluru became the new ‘Adda’ for Congress after Delhi. If Telangana goes into the hands of Congress, industries like Foxconn, which will give one lakh jobs to the people of Telangana, will shut their shop here and relocate to Bengaluru," the release quoted KTR as saying.

Talking about Karnataka politics, the BRS leader claimed that there is a tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar over the CM post.

KTR alleged that the grand old party always indulged in camp politics, and their chief ministers changed every six months and claimed Congress brought out political instability.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement during poll rallies in Telangana that the upcoming electoral battle is between Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana and Prajala (people's) Telangana, KTR said,"This election is between Delhi Doras and Telangana people. In this fight the people of Telangana will only win again." The BRS leader further talked about the Telangana model which he said is a holistic, integrated, inclusive, and balanced model.

The BRS government introduced policies and schemes keeping in mind rural and urban development, industry and environment, agriculture, and information technology, he said, and appealed to the people to vote for BRS and make KCR as CM for third time in a row. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH