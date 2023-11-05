Advertisment
#National

Telangana polls: CPI (M) announces candidates for 14 seats

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
05 Nov 2023
CPIM.jpg

Representative Image

Hyderabad: After failing to reach a seat sharing agreement with the Congress, the CPI(M) in Telangana on Sunday announced its first list of 14 candidates for the Legislative Assembly polls.

Advertisment

CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram would contest from Palair in Khammam district, while former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy would seek re-election from Miryalguda.

Veerabhadram told reporters that the party had earlier announced its decision to contest from 17 seats. He said the party is holding discussions on fielding candidates from a couple of more seats.

Polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly would be held on November 30.

#CPIM #Telangana #Telangana Elections #Tammineni Veerabhadram #Julakanti Ranga Reddy
Advertisment
Subscribe