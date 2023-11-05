T'gana polls: Era of regional parties going to come, says CM KCR

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI) The era of regional parties is going to come in the future, BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday.

Rao, who addressed an election rally at Khammam, alleged that the Congress and BJP did not work sincerely for the state.

He said people are well aware as to whose victory bodes well for Telangana.

"The BJP, Congress, two parties. Did they ever raise the flag of Telangana? Did they ever take the Telangana struggle on their shoulders? They only insulted us, fired at us and put us in jails whenever we started (Telangana struggle). Why would they have love (towards the state)," he said.

The Congress leaders in the state are dictated by their bosses in Delhi, he alleged.

"Should we also become slaves by remaining under these 'ghulams' (slaves) of Delhi? I am telling you in Khammam today. You will say KCR has said and it has come true. The coming days, an era of regional parties is going to come," he said.

He highlighted the progress achieved in Khammam town and the state during the BRS regime.

He told the Muslims in the gathering that only Rs 900 crore was spent on the development of minorities by the previous Congress government during 2004 to 2014, while the BRS government spent Rs 12,000 crore on minorities' welfare during the last nine-and-a-half years.

"You can understand from this how each party works. You know how you were made vote bank and how your voters were looted and how injustice was done to you," he said.

The BRS would like to take all sections along, he said.

Rao reiterated that Telangana would remain a secular state as long as he is alive.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting at Kothagudem, Rao said people should compare the progress made during his BRS regime since 2014 and the previous Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh before exercising their franchise in the November 30 assembly polls.

"You have seen progress in the past and now. You tally (progress), take out the statistics. What was the government's focus?What is happening to farmers, to the poor, welfare, basic amenities, electricity, water? My appeal to you is to think about these things and vote," he said.

Rao said the Telangana government would have retained 100 per cent ownership of the state-run miner Singareni Collieries in the state. However, Congress leaders, during undivided Andhra Pradesh, took loans from the Centre but did not repay for 30-40 years. This led to the Centre getting a 49 per cent share in the Singareni Collieries, he said.

Polling for the 119-member Telangana assembly will be held on November 30. PTI SJR SJR KH