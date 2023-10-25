T'gana polls: Ex-MLA Raj Gopal Reddy quits BJP, to return to Congress fold

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (PTI) In a setback to the BJP in Telangana, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy who unsuccessfully contested on the saffron party ticket in Munugode Assembly by-poll last year, on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party and is set to return to the Congress.

Raj Gopal Reddy had quit the Congress and as an MLA from Munugode in August last year and joined the BJP. He sought re-election on a BJP ticket but lost to the BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Raj Gopal Reddy claimed that the Centre "not taking any action on the corruption of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao" pained him.

Though he had respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and did not want to leave the BJP, the "Telangana society" chose Congress to dislodge the "anti-people" KCR, he said.

He said he had quit the Congress and as MLA last year as he believed that BJP would be able to dislodge the anti-people BRS government with Congress getting weakened at the national level.

Reddy said he decided to join the Congress again as per the views and wishes of his former Congress colleagues and people of his region.

He said he would like to contest again from Munugode. He also said he would contest from Gajwel in Siddipet district against CM KCR if the Congress high command asked him to do so.

Asked about Reddy's decision to quit the BJP, state unit president G Kishan Reddy said it was the personal decision of the former. PTI SJR SJR SS