T’gana polls: From making Dosas at eateries to street dances, politicians innovate ways to impress voters

Hyderabad, Nov 15 (PTI) From making dosas at a roadside eatery to trying out skills using a pair of scissors at a hair cutting saloon, politicians leave no stone unturned to impress voters during the run-up to the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

Politicians ranging from AICC former president Rahul Gandhi to a local candidate, no one holds back from indulging in such acts as part of their campaign especially when the media is around.

Rahul Gandhi during his campaign- 'Vijayabheri'- in Telangana last month stopped at a food stall and tried his hand at preparing a dosa. He also interacted with the shop owner.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who usually undertakes a 'Pada Yatra' in constituencies where his party candidates are contesting sat at an eatery along with followers and tasted Idli and Dosa and also shared them with others.

Telangana Minister and BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar while campaigning tried his skills at haircutting in Khammam where he is contesting.

Making tea at food stalls and kissing, bathing and feeding children are the most commonly sighted scenes during poll campaigns.

Another Minister Malla Reddy, a contestant from Medchal segment, while speaking to a group of women lifted an elderly woman and made her sit on his lap. He flashed a thumbs up sign as his followers shouted "Malla Reddy Jindabad." Elsewhere, he even danced to the tunes of "Teenmar," a typical Telangana beat.

BRS' Mahabubnagar candidate and Minister Srinivas Goud during a rally noticed some women folk working in an agricultural field. He immediately stopped his convoy at the groundnut field and harvested the crop using a scythe.

"Avva (grandmother), please vote for the Car symbol (BRS)," Goud requested, handing out his party’s pamphlet.

At some places spouses or children of the contesting candidates also embark on the campaign, requesting voters for their blessings.

KA Paul, founder of Praja Santhi Party, has requested people not to vote for any party in the polls after his outfit was denied a common symbol by the Election Commission.

He says he applied for the helicopter symbol for this party and alleged that the BRS and the Congress conspired against him.

Telangana Assembly polls will be held on November 30. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. PTI GDK SS