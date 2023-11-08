Telangana polls: ‘If elected I will be at doorsteps of people,’ says Gaddar’s daughter Venela

Hyderabad: “All slaves wake up. No to slave life. Begging will not satisfy hunger. Hit the ballot to get what's ours,” is what 43-year-old G V Venela, daughter of renowned revolutionary poet and singer Gaddar poetically proclaims in her campaign for the November 30 Telangana assembly polls.

Armed with a doctorate in business management, Venela will have to battle it out with G Lasya Nanditha, former GHMC corporator and daughter of former BRS MLA late G Sayanna in Secunderabad Cantonment constituency (SC reserved).

Gaddar passed away in August this year while Sayanna died in February.

Venela told PTI that during her meeting with the Congress top brass-- Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi here, the AICC former president assured to stand by Gaddar’s family.

"I've been telling all the people that if I am elected, an MLA will be at your doorstep. How it can be done? We have eight wards and one division -- every month from 9 am to 9 pm, I am going to stay in one ward, in an MLA ward room, i'll be at their doorstep -- there is no need for them to come to the MLA office somewhere else,” she said while going door-to-door in the constituency.

Interestingly, she campaigns wearing the Congress’ tricolour scarf on one shoulder and Gaddar’s trademark black shawl on the other while her father's songs are played in the background.

In an interview to PTI, Nandhita (36) said she never considered Venela a threat in the poll arena.

“Everyone knows the good work done by my father who was elected five times from the constituency. My father has completed 80 per cent of the required works in the constituency. I will surely complete all the pending works,” she said.

Nandhita further said there are a lot of beneficiaries of BRS government schemes who will support her candidature.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the constituency.