T'gana polls: KCR to address 54 rallies from Nov 13-28

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be addressing 54 'Praja Ashirwad' meetings from November 13 to 28 for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

According to an official release issued on Saturday, Rao will tour 12 constituencies from Sunday (November 5) till November 9.

After a brief break for Deepavali, Rao will resume tours from November 13.

The BRS chief will address the final rally on November 28 at Gajwel.

He will file his nomination papers in both Gajwel and Kamareddy segments on November 9, from where he is contesting.

So far, Rao has addressed 42 meetings from October 15 to November 3. PTI GDK VVK KH