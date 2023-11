Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Police on Saturday seized about Rs 7.5 crore in cash being transported in six cars at Moinabad area here in the run-up to the Telangana Assembly polls.

Based on information provided by Flying Surveillance Team and the local police, the cars were intercepted and the cash was found in these vehicles, police said.

"We are verifying as to whom it (the cash) belongs," a senior police official said, adding further investigations were on. PTI VVK VVK SS