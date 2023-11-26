T'gana polls: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BRS govt over unemployment, corruption, TSPSC paper leak

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI) AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the BRS government in Telangana, questioning what right it has to continue in office when unemployment of youth, corruption and leak of question papers have become the order of the day.

Advertisment

She addressed corner meetings and roadshows at different places in the state, including Madhira and Palair, as part of her campaign for the November 30 assembly polls.

She alleged that while unemployment is rampant in the state, as many as 17 departments are with the "family of CM KCR" (K Chandrasekhar Rao).

"You (people) are worried about finding work. There is corruption from top to bottom," the Congress leader said.

Advertisment

She also expressed concern over "papers getting leaked" as she referred to the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

"What right does such a government have to continue in office?" she asked.

Asserting that the people of the state are going to bring in a "government of guarantees" for the sake of their better future, Gandhi expressed confidence that the state would witness a change of regime in favour of Congress.

Advertisment

The poll guarantees of Congress in the state include two lakh job appointments in the first year after it comes to power.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X (formerly Twitter) that he had an interaction with youths who are preparing for competitive exams at Ashok Nagar here.

"It is our duty to transform their dreams into reality, which is why we have released a job calendar to fill 2 lakh govt jobs within the first year of our govt in Telangana. This is not just a promise, it is Congress's Guarantee!" he said in the X post.

Ashok Nagar is a hub of coaching centres and youth preparing for competitive examinations in the city. PTI SJR VVK RPA