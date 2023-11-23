T’gana polls: Responding to BRS allegations, K'taka minister says his state faces no power problems

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Thursday, responding to BRS allegations about governance in his state, said there is no problem with regards to power supply there, barring five to ten days.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister blamed the previous BJP government for “not augmenting” the installed power capacity in the state during its term, and emphasised that the Congress had done everything to tide over a short-term crisis the state faced.

The minister’s comments came in the wake of the ruling BRS party targeting the Congress alleging that the neighbouring state which is ruled by the party is reeling under power cuts, while the grand old party is making promises to the people of Telangana.

George said some power plants in Karnataka were shut down for maintenance during the monsoons, which had caused temporary power cuts.

“Because of shortage we have immediately revived them and whenever farmers have requested, we have immediately given enough power to them to save their crops. There were no complaints. It was just a period of 5 or 10 days. Immediately we have sorted out those things,” he said.

He said that unfortunately the issue is being politicised.

The Karnataka government on August 5 formally launched the ‘Gruha Jyothi' scheme, one of the five poll guarantees of the Congress party, which promised to provide up to 200 units of free power to households in the state.

Congress Working Committee member Ajoy Kumar said after the Karnataka Government opened the registration for subsidised power, as many as 1.6 crore people have registered for it.

The six guarantees promised by the Congress in Telangana are: Mahalakshmi -- Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women, LPG cylinders at a cost of Rs 500 each, and free travel for women on TSRTC buses throughout the state.

Rhythu Bharosa -- Rs 15,000 annual aid for farmers and tenant farmers, and Rs 12,000 for agricultural workers. Additional bonus of Rs 500 for paddy crop.

Gruha Jyothi -- Rs 200 units of free electricity for eligible households.

Indiramma Indlu -- Allocation of house site and Rs 5 lakh for people who do not have own homes. Those who fought during Telangana statehood movement to get 250 sq yard plot.

Yuva Vikasam -- Vidya Bharosa cards worth Rs 5 lakh for students; Telangana International Schools to be established in every mandal of the state.

Cheyutha -- Rs 4,000 monthly pension for the elderly and Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage under Rajiv Arogyasri scheme. PTI GDK ANE