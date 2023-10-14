T’gana polls: Rs 48 Cr in cash, 37 kg gold seized so far

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Over Rs 48.33 crore in cash and 37.4 kg gold was seized at various places in Telangana, as part of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct for the November 30 Assembly elections in the state since October 9, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Saturday.

Besides cash and gold, the authorities also seized 365 kg silver and 42.203 carat diamond, all worth Rs 17.50 crore and liquor worth Rs 4.72 crore, ganja valued at Rs 2.49 crore, and other items/ freebies worth Rs 1.91 crore, according to a statement issued by the CEO's office.

Since October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till date (morning), the total cumulative seizures is valued at nearly Rs 75 crore, it said.

Police and other enforcement agencies have intensified state-wide enforcement efforts against illicit money, drugs, liquor, freebies and other inducements and have been carrying out checking of vehicles among other measures. PTI GDK SS