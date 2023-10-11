T’gana polls: Rs 5.1 crore cash, 7.7 kg gold seized by Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI) The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday said they have seized Rs 5.1 crore cash and 7.7 kg gold valued at Rs 4.2 crore from different parts of the city, as part of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana.

In its commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful conduct of the elections for Telangana Legislative Assembly, the Hyderabad City Police has intensified its citywide enforcement efforts against illicit money, drugs, liquor, freebies and other inducements, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Since October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till date (morning), the police have seized 7.706 kg gold valued at Rs 4.2 crore, 11.7 kg silver worth Rs 8.77 lakh, Rs 5.1 crore cash, 110 litres liquor, two kg ganja, 23 mobile phones and 43 quintals PDS rice, it said.

Local police, flying squad teams, Commissioner's Task force and other wings are monitoring 24x7 and maintaining a tight vigil, it said.

The Hyderabad Police reiterated its request to all citizens for their active participation and support by promptly reporting any instances of suspicious activities occurring in their respective localities, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SS