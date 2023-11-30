Telangana polls: Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC K Kavitha and Telugu actor Allu Arjun were among the prominent people to cast their ballot in the Telangana Legislative Assembly election on Thursday.

Accompanied by family members, Kishan Reddy cast his vote at a polling booth in Kachiguda here.

Hailing India's democracy, Kishan Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana, said one does not get the right to criticise the political system without fulfilling the responsibility of voting.

Finding fault with the distribution of money and liquor to lure voters, he urged the electorate to vote fearlessly and without being influenced by any inducements.

After voting in Banjara Hills here, Kavitha, daughter of BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, appealed to people to come out in large numbers and exercise their voting right.

Polling began for 119 Telangana assembly constituencies at 7 AM, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security.