T'gana polls: Union Minister Kishan Reddy confident of BJP's victory

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday said people of the state want a change in government and expressed confidence that his party would win the November 30 Legislative Assembly polls.

Reddy, who welcomed the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission, claimed the ruling BRS and Congress would vie for the second and third places.

"Telangana BJP is fully prepared for the polls. People in Telangana want a change. We will work unitedly for the BJP to come to power. We will win the confidence of the people," he told reporters.

People feel that the change they want is possible only with the BJP, he said.

A "silent revolution" would happen in Telangana as people have seen Congress and BRS rule and the two parties did not respect the aspirations of those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood, he said.

People see BJP as the alternative, he added.

The BRS would like to bank on money power and misuse of power in the elections which was seen in the by-polls to Dubbak, Huzurabad, Munugode Assembly segments and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections held during the last few years, he alleged.

He appealed to the electorate to bless the BJP to free the state from the "corrupt and family rule" of the BRS and to usher in a rule where the aspirations of all sections are respected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the first public meeting to be organised by BJP in Telangana, after the announcement of the poll schedule, at Adilabad on Tuesday, Reddy said.

Shah would also speak at a meeting of intellectuals in Hyderabad Tuesday evening.

Reddy further said important leaders of BJP in Telangana would offer prayers to famous tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka at Medaram on Wednesday in the wake of PM Narendra Modi recently announcing the establishment of a Central tribal university in Mulugu district in the state.

The tribal university would be named after the goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka, Kishan Reddy recalled.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission today, the Gazette Notification for the Telangana Assembly election would be issued on November 3.

November 10 is the last date to file nominations.

Polling would be held in Telangana on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3, as per the schedule. PTI SJR SJR SS