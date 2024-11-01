T'gana Raj Bhavan announces institution of 'Governor's Awards for Excellence'

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI) The Telangana Raj Bhavan on Friday announced institution of 'Governor's Awards for Excellence' to recognise individuals and organisations who have made exemplary contributions in the fields of environmental protection, welfare of Divyangjan, sports and games and culture.

Advertisment

In each of the fields, there will be two categories of awards - individuals and organisations (societies/trusts).

Each award carries Rs two lakh and a citation, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's Principal Secretary B Venkatesham said.

The awards would be presented every year during the 'At Home' hosted by the Governor on Republic Day, in the presence of Chief Minister, ministers and other dignitaries.

Advertisment

He replied in the affirmative when asked if it is first time in the country that such awards are being presented by Raj Bhavan.

The awards would be decided by an eminent jury headed by former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah.

"It is an attempt by the Governor to recognise the exemplary services rendered by people," he said.

Advertisment

The awards is an initiative of the Governor and the idea came about as he felt that an important event like 'At Home' should be used for recognising the meritorious contributions made by individuals and organisations, Venkatesham said.

Eligible individuals who are residents of Telangana and institutions/organisations/societies/trusts engaged in exceptional work (within Telangana) in the four categories for the last five years (from 2019 onwards) are invited to apply, he said.

The applications for the awards can be made both in online and offline modes and submitted by somebody else on behalf of individuals and organisations who have made praiseworthy contributions but are not willing to apply, he said.

Advertisment

The jury may also pick up the awardees from available sources if adequate and quality applications are not received. PTI SJR SJR SA