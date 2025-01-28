T'gana secures Rs 1.80 lakh cr worth investments at WEF, CM Revanth Reddy calls it key victory

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday highlighted that the state secured investments worth approximately Rs 1,80,000 crores during his recent visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, calling it a significant achievement for his government.

Taking a swipe at the opposition BRS, he said that efforts to create doubts about the government and its ability to attract investments had been proven wrong, as several major global companies chose to invest in the state.

Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister said these companies were attracted by the government's focused policies and strategic plans.

He also mentioned that the state government aims to boost employment opportunities for youth by facilitating administrative approvals, land allocations, and other necessary steps to ensure that the investment proposals are successfully implemented.

Revanth Reddy-led 'TelanganaRising' delegation signed as many as 20 MoUs for investments worth nearly Rs 1.79 lakh crore on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit at Davos, Switzerland, with the majority of them for setting up data centers, followed by pumped storage facilities in the state.