T'gana State Election Commission launches mobile app for Gram Panchayat polls

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) The Telangana State Election Commission on Thursday launched a mobile application which enables voters to download details of their polling station and also to lodge complaints in regard to the Gram Panchayat elections to be held in December.

The Commission said voters can download their voter slip and polling station details and upload complaints using the app. The progress of their complaints can also be tracked.

The 'Te-poll Mobile App' is available on PlayStore, it said in a release.

The Commission on November 25 announced a three-phased schedule for gram panchayat elections in the state to be held on December 11, 14, and 17.

Following the recent bypoll to the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency, the elections are seen as a test of popularity for major parties—ruling Congress, BJP, and BRS—even though the polls are conducted on a non-party basis.