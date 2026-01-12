T'gana to file civil suit in SC against Andhra’s proposed Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) The Telangana government on Monday said it will file a civil suit in the Supreme Court challenging Andhra Pradesh's proposed diversion of flood waters as part of the contentious Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar link project.

The move comes directly on the heels of guidance from the Chief Justice of India (CJI)-led bench, which advised that the matter be pursued through a suit rather than the original writ petition format, ensuring a more comprehensive adjudication of the inter-state water dispute over the Godavari River, an official release said.

Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar link project aims to utilise surplus Godavari river water that would otherwise flow into the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh Minister N Ramanaidu had said earlier.

The development represents a strategic move by Telangana to safeguard its rightful share of water resources amid concerns that the neighbouring state’s project could violate equitable water allocations.

"We are not backing down. We are advancing with full force," Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated outside the Supreme Court, emphasising that the suit will allow for broader arguments.

The Supreme Court's response stems from hearings today and last Monday.

The court recommended filing a civil suit, a format better suited for delving into complex evidence and multi-state implications, the release said.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Telangana, promptly informed the SC bench of the state's intent to follow this advice, leading to the withdrawal of the writ and initiation of the process for filing of the new suit before the same judicial panel. PTI GDK KH