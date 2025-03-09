T''gana tunnel collapse: One body recovered from accident site, says police

Nagarkurnool (Telangana), Mar 9 (PTI) Rescue teams working to extricate the eight trapped men under the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel here for over two weeks on Sunday found the body of one of them, a police official said.

The body was being taken out and moved to a hospital, he said.

Earlier, the state had government deployed cadaver dogs of Kerala police to look for human presence and the rescue personnel carried out digging at the spots suggested by the canines.

Eight persons -- engineers and labourers -- remained trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety. PTI VVK SJR SA