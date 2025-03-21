T'gana tunnel rescue op nears one month, progress hindered by TBM parts and water seepage

Nagarkurnool (Telangana), Mar 21 (PTI) Nearly a month into the search operation to rescue the seven people trapped inside the collapsed SLBC tunnel here, rescue teams are focused on cutting and removing parts of the massive Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and managing water seepage.

The parts of the TBM and water seepage have posed obstacles in the operation.

The TBM parts are being cut using ultra thermal cutters. The soil inside the tunnel is being removed by excavators and later shifted out on a conveyor belt, an official release said.

Oxygen cylinders were being supplied continuously to the rescue personnel, it said.

Personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, rat miners, and other agencies have been involved in the search operation.

The body of Gurpreet Singh, a TBM operator, was recovered on March 9 and handed over to his family in Punjab, while seven others remain trapped inside the tunnel.

A total of eight individuals—including engineers and labourers—were trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project tunnel when a portion of it collapsed on February 22.